Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €46.00 ($53.49) target price by Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s current price.

ZAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €45.64 ($53.07).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €41.45 ($48.20) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €45.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.93. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a one year high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.