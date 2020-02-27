TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been given a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TEG. Nord/LB set a €21.60 ($25.12) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €22.51 ($26.17).

Shares of TEG stock opened at €23.82 ($27.70) on Thursday. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €19.62 ($22.81) and a 12-month high of €24.98 ($29.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

