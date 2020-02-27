UBS Group Reiterates €9.00 Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

IBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.30 ($13.14) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale set a €10.90 ($12.67) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.85 ($11.46).

Iberdrola has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 52 week high of €7.30 ($8.49).

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.