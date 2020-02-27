Avast (LON:AVST) Price Target Cut to GBX 557 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Avast (LON:AVST) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 602 ($7.92) to GBX 557 ($7.33) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Avast in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 405 ($5.33) price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avast from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 471.13 ($6.20).

LON:AVST opened at GBX 392.20 ($5.16) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 474.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 423.39. Avast has a 12 month low of GBX 277.20 ($3.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 552 ($7.26).

In other news, insider Ulf Claesson sold 500,000 shares of Avast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.71), for a total transaction of £2,170,000 ($2,854,511.97).

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

