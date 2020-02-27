Adyen’s (ADYEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADYEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €900.00 ($1,046.51) price objective on Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €850.00 ($988.37) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €650.00 ($755.81) target price on Adyen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €740.00 ($860.47) target price on Adyen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €885.00 ($1,029.07) price target on Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adyen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €797.86 ($927.74).

