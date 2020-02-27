JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 8,500 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RB. UBS Group set a GBX 6,100 ($80.24) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($93.40) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank decreased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,300 ($96.03) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,598.24 ($86.80).

LON RB opened at GBX 6,233 ($81.99) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,270.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,144.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

