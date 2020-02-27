Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €55.00 ($63.95) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.30 ($61.98) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €45.64 ($53.07).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €41.45 ($48.20) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €45.94 and its 200 day moving average price is €42.93. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.