Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Personalis from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
PSNL opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. Personalis has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $31.88.
Personalis Company Profile
Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.
Featured Story: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.