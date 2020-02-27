Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Personalis from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Personalis alerts:

PSNL opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. Personalis has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $31.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Personalis by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Personalis by 3,269.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Personalis by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.