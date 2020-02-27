Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a market cap of $899.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 35,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 273,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 209,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 49,946 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

