ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Getting Very Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR earned a news sentiment score of -3.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.55.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co, Ltd.

