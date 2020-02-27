RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $15.87 on Thursday. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $17.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

