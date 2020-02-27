Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PKOH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $330.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.31. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $38.77.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 1,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $33,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 111,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 760,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 159,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 70,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

