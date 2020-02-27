RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RLJ. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 674.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

