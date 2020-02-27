Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PK. Raymond James cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

PK stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $33.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,543,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,929 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,533,000 after purchasing an additional 427,517 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 321,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128,861 shares during the last quarter.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

