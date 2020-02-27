Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

NYSE:RACE opened at $159.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $126.82 and a twelve month high of $180.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $3,725,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

