Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in ABB by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in ABB by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ABB by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in ABB by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 0.4% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 237,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB opened at $22.42 on Thursday. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.16.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group raised ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DZ Bank downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on ABB in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

