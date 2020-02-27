Comerica Bank Has $3.01 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 661,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,080,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,609,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Snap-on by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,147,000 after buying an additional 55,257 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNA opened at $149.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $143.12 and a one year high of $174.00. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.08 and a 200-day moving average of $160.21.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The business had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total value of $3,583,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,422. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

