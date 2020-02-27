Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 587.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BC opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $66.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

