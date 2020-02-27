Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 41,454 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 21,125 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Life Storage by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,779,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,551,000 after buying an additional 43,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

NYSE LSI opened at $117.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.25. Life Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $90.99 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $147.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.29 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

