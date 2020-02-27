Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,488,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 920.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 39,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 124,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after buying an additional 51,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

AYI opened at $105.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.86 and a twelve month high of $147.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

AYI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

