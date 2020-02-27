Comerica Bank Sells 3,369 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $75.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.57. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $81.75.

