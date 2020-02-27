Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MXIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.69. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.01%.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $66,297.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $650,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,301 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

