Comerica Bank Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Agree Realty by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADC. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $76.72 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.69 per share, with a total value of $36,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,411.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 1,273 shares of company stock worth $89,782 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

