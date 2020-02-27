Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 931,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of ACI Worldwide worth $35,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 122.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $29.80 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACIW shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens downgraded ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

