Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 38,858 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,858 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.28% of American Assets Trust worth $35,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAT opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Assets Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

