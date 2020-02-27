Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 83,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $35,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $673,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,685,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 127,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $81.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day moving average is $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $115.75.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 9.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.17.

In related news, Director Samuel T. Byrne purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.87 per share, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $223,700.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,439.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,725. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

