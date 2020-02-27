Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,085 Shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,957 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $35,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $489.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.50 and a 52-week high of $542.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.31.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $431.52 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 25.13%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

