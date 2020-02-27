FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.86% of FTI Consulting worth $35,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,926,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in FTI Consulting by 4.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 26.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

FCN opened at $115.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.22. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $130.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.92.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $558,450.00. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

