Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $36.39 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 631,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $36,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,620,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,997,000 after acquiring an additional 57,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 311,084 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Donaldson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,047,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,991,000 after purchasing an additional 48,713 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Donaldson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,680,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,516,000 after purchasing an additional 69,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 335.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,261,000 after buying an additional 565,759 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

