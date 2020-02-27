Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $36.62 Million Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,611,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,874 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $36,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in SITE Centers by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SITC opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $111.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. SITE Centers’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITC. Evercore ISI started coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Compass Point downgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

