Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 8,089 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Kirby worth $37,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kirby by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Kirby stock opened at $67.89 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $67.86 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.81 million. Kirby had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $416,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,722.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $42,181.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra cut their price objective on Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kirby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

