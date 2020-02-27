Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,791 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,771 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $37,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 31.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $80.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $74.78 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $171.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,058,222.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,889,178.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

