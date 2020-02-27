Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 138,746 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,746 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $38,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $17,395,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $92.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.64.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $79.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.67. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,242 shares of company stock valued at $102,636,235 in the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

