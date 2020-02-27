Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,212,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $36,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 42.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,047 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the third quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the third quarter valued at $14,840,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HTA stock opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.32. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

