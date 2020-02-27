Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $229,000 in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.41% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDIV. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 1,106.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 154,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 141,699 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 2,374.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DDIV opened at $25.85 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $27.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.