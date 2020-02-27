Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $253,000 Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,110 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,814,000 after buying an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,490,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,673,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $354,484.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 398,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,768 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

