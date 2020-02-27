Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,712 TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of TC Pipelines during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 790,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 46,760 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in TC Pipelines by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TC Pipelines by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TC Pipelines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays raised TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TC Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

TCP stock opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average of $39.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.68. TC Pipelines, LP has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 69.23%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

TC Pipelines Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

