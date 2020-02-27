Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omeros were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Omeros by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Omeros by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 55.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OMER. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

OMER stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $654.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.64. Omeros Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92.

In other Omeros news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $131,600.00. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

