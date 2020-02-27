Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of VFMF opened at $74.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03.

