Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $36.21 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at $22,545,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $551,928. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

