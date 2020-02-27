Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Separately, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 51,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NXR opened at $16.56 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $16.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

