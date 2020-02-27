Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,882 Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Private Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 408,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,468,000 after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $133.36 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $87.38 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 208.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on LBRDK. TD Securities upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

