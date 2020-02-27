Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mylan by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mylan by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mylan by 570.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MYL shares. Cfra raised Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Swann lowered Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mylan in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink lowered shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Shares of MYL stock opened at $19.54 on Thursday. Mylan NV has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 217.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

