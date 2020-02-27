Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 391,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 383,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,298,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 191,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,021,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $146.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.03. Atlassian Co. PLC has a one year low of $99.77 and a one year high of $156.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.91, a P/E/G ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

