8,791 Shares in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $26.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45.

