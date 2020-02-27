Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,379 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catchmark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

CTT stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 87.45% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.34%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

