Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $240,000 Stock Position in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDE. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 6.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd during the 4th quarter worth $108,000.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd alerts:

Shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.