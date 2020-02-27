SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $169,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $1,334,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,184 shares in the company, valued at $34,347,204.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,895,536 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SITE opened at $99.83 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $119.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. UBS Group began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.