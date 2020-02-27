Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $26.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

