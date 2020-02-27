Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 500.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

NYSE:AIT opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day moving average is $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $70.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.02%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.